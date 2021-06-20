LOCKPORT — A Falls man has pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal crash in the Town of Lewiston in May 2020.
Michael Blackburn entered a guilty plea Thursday in Supreme Court to a single count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, a class “D” felony.
Prosecutors said Evonne “Von” Printup-Rice died in the crash, which took place on May 7, 2020 in the Town of Lewiston near the Tuscarora Reservation. Printup-Rice was a passenger in the vehicle which was being operated by Blackburn.
Blackburn reportedly fled from the crash scene but was located hours later at his home by members of the Town of Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office who were investigating the crash.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13, before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.