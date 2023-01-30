LOCKPORT — A Falls man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run accident on Lewiston Road in September.
David P. Draper, 59, pleaded guilty to a single count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident without reporting. The plea came during a hearing Monday afternoon in front of Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.
Draper faces between 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison when he is sentenced by Ottaviano on April 20. Ottaviano made no commitment on a potential sentence while accepting Draper’s plea.
In taking the plea, Draper admitted that he struck a man riding a bicycle on Lewiston Road, between Mountain View Drive and the on/off ramps to Creek Road Extension, at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 11 and then “went home without stopping or reporting the accident.”
After responding to a report of a “bicyclist down in the roadway”, Lewiston police and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office accident investigators determined that the bicyclist had been “struck by a vehicle which fled the scene heading south on Lewiston Road.” Investigators said they located several pieces of the vehicle in the roadway and determined it was a gray- or silver-colored Toyota sedan, with front end damage on the passenger’s side.
The victim of the crash was identified as Barry C. Tierney, 61, of Newfane. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.
About three and half hours after the crash, Falls police did located the vehicle that was involved in the accident and Lewiston police responded to the 600 block of 69th Street and recovered a silver Toyota Yaris.
Later that day, Draper turned himself in to police.
