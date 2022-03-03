A 36-year-old Falls man on federal probation was arrested Thursday after a search of his residences in the city turned up guns and suspected drugs.
Niagara Falls police say members of the department’s Narcotics Intelligence Unit along with the Niagara County Drug Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and U.S. Border Patrol K9 Unit executed a search warrant at the residences of Julius “Tyrone” Hall, 36, at 932 Ontario Ave., #12, and 1143 Cleveland Ave.
During the searches, officers found a short-barrel AK-47, two handguns and an unspecified quantity of suspected narcotics.
Hall was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional narcotics charges are pending while a lab analysis is conducted.
Federal probation violation charges are also pending for Hall.
“This is another example of NFPD’s commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to rid the streets of individuals who choose to terrorize the citizens of Niagara Falls,” said Falls Police Superintendent John Faso.
Added Mayor Robert Restaino, “I commend the Niagara Falls Police Department for its tireless efforts to make our city safer. Our work with other law enforcement agencies is reflective of our commitment to increase safety and security on our city streets.”
Since the beginning of the year, the Falls Narcotics Intelligence Unit has executed more than a dozen search warrants that resulted in the seizure of crack, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and firearms.
