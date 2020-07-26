A 19-year-old Niagara Falls man was killed Saturday afternoon after the ATV he was driving collided with a pickup truck at 24th Street and Mackenna Avenue.
The accident occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Niagara Falls police. Officers said the unidentified 19-year-old was driving a Yamaha ATV west down a one-way street when he passed through the intersection and collided with the pickup, hitting the truck’s windshield.
The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died. The driver of the truck and two passengers were uninjured. The driver of the truck is not facing any charges.
