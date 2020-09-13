Falls police were once again called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to meet up with a person shot outside the ‘Red Room’ on Highland Avenue.
Officers responded to Memorial about 12:30 a.m. Sunday where they interviewed a 33-year-old Falls man who had been shot in the right elbow.
The man said he was sitting in his parked car between the Red House at 3108 Highland and Max’s Lounge at 3030 Highland “rolling a blunt” when he heard fighting outside his vehicle. The victim said he then heard gunshots and felt pain in his arm. The victim said he got into another vehicle and was driven to Memorial.
Officers searched the area for a crime scene but couldn’t find anything. Detectives were following up with the victim.
About two hours later, another city man reported to police he was leaving a Highland Avenue establishment and when he returned to his ’21 Chevy Tahoe, he found a bullet hole around the bottom trim. Crime Scene was called to handle the investigation.
A demonstration was held outside the Red Room, also referred to as the “Red House” by police, last weekend due to ongoing issues regarding violence in the area of the home.
On Sept. 5, an officer on patrol reported hearing around seven to eight gunshots in the city's North end. Officers responded to the area of Red Room after it was reported there was a group of people outside. As officers were arriving they saw multiple vehicles leaving the area.
Officers on Highland Avenue located eight bullet casings in front of the Red Room along the 3100 block of Highland Avenue.
Several minutes later, two other individuals arrived at the hospital with gunshots wounds. One was reported to be shot in the leg and it's unknown where the second victim’s shooting injury was located.
on Aug. 29, the street in front of the Red Room was the scene of two shootings and a stabbing. Police said when they came to investigate the shootings they found eight spent shell casings directly in front of the Red Room.
A week before that, on Aug. 22, police collected 30 spent shell casings lying in the street there.
