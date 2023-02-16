LOCKPORT — A Falls man has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in connection with the city’s 10th and final homicide of 2022.
The indictment charges Marchello Gildersleeve with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment Thursday afternoon before Niagara Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
Wojtaszek ordered Giuldersleeve held without bail pending further proceedings.
He’s accused of the Dec. 10 murder of Daniella Patterson as she sat in a car in the 400 block of Ninth Street.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives reportedly identified Gildersleeve as their prime suspect early on in their investigation of the homicide. However, investigators said Gildersleeve fled the Falls and had been the subject of an intense manhunt in and around the Buffalo area.
He was taken into custody on Sunday night after Cheektowaga Police found him on train tracks in a restricted area. Cheektowaga officers said Gildersleeve gave them a fake name after being charged with a count of trespass.
After fingerprinting Gildersleeve, the officers said they discovered their suspect’s true identity and that that he was the subject of a murder warrant in the Falls. He was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on his charge there and then turned over to Falls police.
Falls Police patrol officers responded to the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 10 for a report of a female victim being brought there with a gunshot wound. Patterson, 35, was taken to the medical center in a private car and had suffered a gunshot wound to her back.
She was pronounced dead at the medical center a short time after her arrival.
Officers located the crime scene in the 400 block of Ninth Street and Crime Scene Unit detectives reportedly recovered evidence there and from the car that transported Patterson to the hospital.
Investigators believe that Gildersleeve was sitting in the back seat of that car, with Patterson in the front passenger-side seat when the shooting occurred. Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on what triggered the shooting.
