LOCKPORT — A Falls man, charged with leading several police agencies on a cross-county high-speed chase, is on his way to prison.
John R. Malicoat, 46, of the Falls, was sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek to 1 1/2 to 3 years behind bars for his conviction on a single count of fourth-degree grand larceny. Malicoat agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, on the highest count in an indictment against him, during a hearing on May 18.
He originally faced charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and multiple other vehicle and traffic charges.
The deal came as a surprise after Malicoat had rejected other plea offers from Niagara County prosecutors. In December, his public defender, David Blackley, had indicated to Wojtaszek that his client was not interested in further plea negotiations.
Malicoat was subsequently indicted in the case by a Niagara County grand jury.
The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. on June 12, 2021, when Falls police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police said Malicoat refused to yield to the officers and raced through the Towns of Niagara, Lewiston and Cambria while being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Police terminated the pursuit in the town of Cambria because they said Malicoat was driving “recklessly at very high speeds.” But the officers continued to follow Malicoat and observe his vehicle from a distance as it entered the Town of Lockport.
Malicoat left the Town of Lockport, and drove back into the town of Cambria, traveling westbound on Saunders Settlement Road. Officers said he continued to drive at a very high rate of speed.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies deployed a tire deflation device in the 3800 block of Saunders Settlement Road and were able to finally disable Malicoat’s vehicle. Deputies said they had to use a Taser to take Malicoat into custody and described him as “highly uncooperative.” at the time of his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.