A 30-year-old Falls man was arrested early Saturday morning after he was found sleeping in a vehicle being worked on at an 11th Street auto repair business.
David L. Buggs, 30, 1187 Haeberle Ave., was charged with trespass about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Falls police.
Arriving officers said they were met by the auto shop owner who led to a vehicle being serviced on the property. The owner opened the rear passenger-side door where Buggs was located. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.
