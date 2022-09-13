LOCKPORT — A North Tonawanda man was found guilty Tuesday on multiple counts of sexual assault against a child.
A Niagara County Court jury deliberated for just over an hour, before finding Nathan Jones guilty on five counts of predatory sexual abuse against a child and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Jones had been accused of sexually abusing multiple children.
He faces a potential prison sentence of 25 years to life on each of the predatory sexual abuse charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano on Nov. 7.
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman praised the work of detectives from the North Tonawanda Police Department and the trial of the case by Second Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh and Special Victims Bureau Chief and Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy.
"The crimes this defendant committed against these children are truly despicable," Seaman said. "This verdict should ensure that he is never able to harm another child."
