A Falls man was charged with DWI late Friday night following an accident on Augustus Place in which he hit three parked cars and a house.
Falls police said they were called to the 700 block of Augustus Place about 11:40 p.m. for a report of an accident. When they arrived, officers found two damaged cars on the street and a Dodge Ram 1500 on the front lawn of 723 Augustus Place.
Officers said the driver, identified as Miguel A. Diaz, 35, 114 63rd St., exited the Dodge and began to stumble. After a U.S. Border Patrol agent was called in to help with a slight language barrier, Diaz said he turned on to Augustus Place from Seventh Street and lost control of his vehicle. He said he had only had one beer prior to the crash. He submitted to a breath test which showed a 0.16% blood alcohol content, police said.
In the street, a ’17 Dodge Journey, and a ’15 Nissan Rogue were hit by Diaz. A ’01 Dodge Stratus, parked in the driveway of a home next to the house that was hit was also damaged. Police said the home suffered minor damage in the crash.
While officers were still on the scene, a woman approached them and told them she had been in the truck with Diaz but got scared and left the scene before police arrived. She said Diaz had been driving very fast before the accident occurred. She also complained of leg pain but refused medical treatment.
Diaz was taken into custody for the DWI charges.
