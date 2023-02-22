Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 26F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.