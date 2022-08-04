LOCKPORT — A Falls man, linked to two serious shootings incidents and a sexual assault in the city, has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury.
Curtis Griggs, 37, of the Falls, was charged by the grand jury with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and single counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree assault.
Griggs pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Thursday afternoon arraignment before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek. The judge ordered him held without bail pending further proceedings.
Falls police took Griggs into custody late on the afternoon of July 9, after an armed standoff that closed down Pine Avenue.
That standoff was triggered by a shooting earlier that day, around 5:15 a.m., when patrol officers responded to the area of 15th Street and Pine Avenue for a call of “shots fired.” Moments before the call, South End officers had reported hearing guns shots, but were unsure where they were coming from.
As officers arrived in the area, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from what were described as “numerous serious gunshot wounds”, laying on the ground outside a convenience store. The victim was reportedly lying by the 15th Street side of the store building, just a few feet from the front door of the 24-hour business in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue.
Officers said they began treating the victim, who was then transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Investigators said the victim underwent surgery for his wounds. He has not been identified by police.
Crime Scene Unit detectives reportedly recovered spent shell casings near the victim and canvassed the area, looking for security camera video that may have captured the incident. Detectives said they determined that Griggs was the “shooter” in that incident.
By mid-afternoon on July 9, Crime Scene Unit Detective Rashad Travis advised dispatchers and other officers that he had spotted Griggs walking in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. At that time, detectives also had an arrest warrant for Griggs in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 4 in the 1100 block of 19th Street.
As Travis and other officers attempted to take Griggs into custody, he ran into a multi-unit apartment building in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. Officers surrounded the building and cut-off traffic on Pine Avenue from 24th to 26th streets for roughly two hours.
Detectives said that “due to the nature of the charges Griggs was facing”, a decision was made to activate the Falls Police Emergency Response Team and bring in NFPD crisis negotiators. Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriffs Office, officers with the New York State Park Police and troopers with the New York State Police also assisted at the scene.
As ERT officers began deploying around the apartment building, Griggs came out and surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incident.
After Griggs arrest, Crime Scene Unit detectives conducted a search inside the apartment building and recovered a gun, inside a case.
Griggs was also indicted for a sexual assault that occurred on June 25. Details of that incident have not been released.
