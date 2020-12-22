A Falls man is facing two felonies and numerous other charges after an early Monday morning crash that sent a parked car into a house on Walnut Avenue.
Police were called to the accident on the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue about 2:45 a.m. Monday and found a blue Chevy Impala sitting in the middle of the road with heavy damage. Officers said there was broken glass across the entire roadway from 37th to 38th streets. A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix that had been parked on the street had been sent into a home at 3703 Walnut by the force of the collision.
Representatives from National Fuel and the Niagara Falls code enforcement department responded to the scene to assess the gas line and the structural integrity of the house.
Officers said Perry D. Shirback, 31, 716 61st. St., Apt. 2, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Impala with a cut to the back of his said. He initially told officers he was stuck in the vehicle but an officer said bystanders quickly alerted police that he was trying to get out of the vehicle through the passenger door.
An officer met him at the passenger door and said they immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Shirback then began to walk away from the crash scene and when the officer said he tried to stop him, Shirback attempted to punch him in the face.
Taken to the ground and handcuffed, Shirback was then taken to a nearby ambulance for treatment. The officer said Shirback tried to spit on him and was uncooperative with the ambulance crew. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment and police requested that shackles be brought to the hospital as well.
At the hospital’s ER, the officer said Shirback attempted to spit blood on him twice and was restrained in a hospital bed. When hospital staff tried to address Shirback’s wounds, officers said he was again uncooperative and began yelling obscenities and racial slurs at staff.
Officers said later in the morning Shirback tried to throw a bed pan at officers and again tried to punch an officer. Shirback did succeed in spitting in an officer’s face. Hospital staff helped the officer flush his skin and eye.
Shirback was then sedated by hospital staff.
Officers said he was found to have a felony arrest warrant issued by Amherst Police.
Falls police eventually charged with DWI, felony counts of second-degree assault and aggravated harassment as well as second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, speeding, reckless driving, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license and failure to use a designated lane.
