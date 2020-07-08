Falls police charged a 72-year-old man with animal cruelty on Tuesday after responding to a Military Road store parking lot for a report of a dog left in an unoccupied car.
Officers were called to the department store parking lot about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday where several upset people pointed out a dog locked in a Suzuki SX4. Witnesses said the dog had been in the car for more than 30 minutes and was in distress.
The officer said the long-haired shih tzu was panting and moving very slowly in the car. At that point, Francesco Fernandez, 72, of LaFayette Circle, returned to the car. He told the officer the dog was fine, the window was cracked, there was a breeze and it was only 89 degrees outside. Officers said he further told them he leaves the dog in the vehicle in the heat all the time and nothing has ever happened to it before.
Fernandez said he had been in the store for 20 minutes but two people in the parking lot said the dog had been left in the car for more than 30 minutes. The officer noted that it was 90 degrees at the time.
Fernandez was charged with confinement of an animal in extreme temperatures and issued an appearance ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.