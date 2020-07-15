A Michigan Avenue man was charged Tuesday night after he fired a pistol and then pointed it at a neighbor following an argument over a dog.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday where a 59-year-old man reported that he was arguing with a neighbor, identified by police as Joseph T. Meegan. The neighbor said Meegan’s dog defecated on his lawn Tuesday despite repeated requests that Meegan keep the dog off his property.
The neighbor said he went inside following the argument and when he came outside a short time later, Meegan approached him and said, “Are you coming to fight me?” The neighbor replied no, at which point he said Meegan pulled out a handgun, fired one round and then pointed the weapon at his face. The neighbor said he walked to another neighbor’s house and called police.
When officers arrived, they said Meegan told them he had the handgun and allowed them to take it while they investigated the matter.
Another neighbor, who was sitting on her porch watching her children play in the front yard, confirmed the Meegan had fired into the ground and then pointed the gun at the neighbor.
Megan, 76, 2433 Michigan Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment.
