A 31-year-old city man was arrested Friday after a Falls police officer watched him run a stop sign, loose control of his vehicle and smash into a fire hydrant, telephone pole and fence at 17th and Pierce Avenue.
The officer said they were in the parking lot of a business about 6:30 p.m. Friday when they saw Marcus R. Smith, 31, 1144 Ashland Ave., Apt. 1, driving at a high rate of speed down 17th Street and then fail to stop at a stop sign at Pierce Avenue.
The officer said Smith tried to make a right turn on to Pierce but overshot the turn, drove up onto the sidewalk on the north side of Pierce, hitting a fire hydrant, a fence and then a National Grid pole.
Smith was exiting the vehicle as the officer arrived and “screamed unintelligible speech” when asked if he was OK. The officer also noted that Smith smelled of alcohol. He was eventually taken into custody and charged.
Smith was charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test, resisting arrest, drinking alcohol in a moving vehicle, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and several traffic offenses.
National Grid and the Niagara Falls Water Board responded to the scene to deal with the damage.
