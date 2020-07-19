A Falls man was charged after security staff at a Military Road big box store said he switched tags on more than 40 items that he ran through a self-checkout lane.
Falls police were called to the store about 6:15 p.m. Saturday where staff had stopped Joseph M. Tomkiel, 42, 2730 Independence Ave. They said he had taped UPC labels of lesser-value items to 42 different items from the grocery department and sporting goods. A security staffer said they watched him switch up the labels while he was in the pet department.101
After going through a self-checkout register, Tomkiel was stopped while trying to leave the store.
The value of the items in his cart was $240.
Police charged him with petty larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.