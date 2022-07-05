A Falls man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a violent confrontation with police.
Robert J. Noworyta, 54, 1075 100th St., was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after being taken into custody in the driveway of his home.
Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to Noworyta’s home after neighbor’s reported that he was firing a gun in his driveway around 4 p.m. Sunday. Officer Bert Cosgrove said when he arrived, he could not locate Noworyta and knocked on the side door of his home.
Noworyta reportedly set off the alarm on his car, which was parked in the driveway and then came out of his house yelling at Cosgrove, “Shoot me, (expletive)!”
Cosgrove said he had his service weapon drawn and had “acquired (Noworyta) as a target.” However, Cosgrove said when he did not see a weapon in Noworyta’s hands, he switched to deploying his Taser and ordered him to the ground.
While Cosgrove waited for back-up, he said Noworyta continued to yell at him, “Shoot me, (expletive)!”
As other officers arrived on the scene, they were able to place Noworyta in handcuffs. A search of Noworyta then resulted in officers locating a semi-automatic handgun in his right pants pocket.
Officers said they also recovered an ammunition magazine from Noworyta. He was also described by officers as “covered in blood.”
Police dispatchers advised officers that there has been a previous domestic incident call at Noworyta’s residence. Police said they didn’t find anyone else inside the home.
Police said they did seize “multiple semi-automatic firearms” in the home and “numerous marijuana plants” in the backyard of the residence. Officers said they also found spent shell casings in the driveway of the home.
