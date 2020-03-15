Niagara Falls firefighters responded early Sunday to a call for a rescue near the brink of the Falls off Prospect Point.
Officials said, though, by the time they got there and started setting up for the rescue attempt, the man who was reported to have been on a rocky area beyond a guardrail near the falls had already successfully removed himself from danger.
Falls firefighters were dispatched to the call at 8:39 a.m. Sunday and started setting up ropes and rigging for a possible rescue attempt. Initial reports from the scene indicated that a man was on the other side of the rocks, down on the cliff base. As rescue crew members were setting up, officials said an individual approached them who indicated that the man who was reported to be in the off-limits area had already removed himself from the rocky beyond the barriers at Prospect Point.
Initial reports from the scene indicate that authorities were investigating whether the man who told police that the person successfully removed himself from the gorge was actually the same man who was seen down on the cliff base.
The matter remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.