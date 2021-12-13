BUFFALO -- An accused killer, caught in the Falls, will spend the next 20 years behind bars.
State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns handed down the sentence on Tuesday to Jose L. Crespo Garcia, 26, of Puerto Rico. Burns also sentenced Crespo Garcia to 5 years of post-release supervision.
Crespo Garcia had pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in November, on the day that jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial.
Prosecutors had charged that on August 28, 2018, at about 11:30 p.m., Crespo Garcia shot John Shelton, Jr., 28, following an argument. The shooting took place on North Lane, near the Shaffer Village housing complex, in Buffalo.
Shelton Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Crespo Garcia fled the Buffalo area after the murder and was apprehended later by members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force in the Falls.
