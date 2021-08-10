Niagara Falls firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant building on 13th early Tuesday morning.
Around 4:15 a.m., members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to the area of 13th Street and Pierce Ave for a smoke investigation after multiple callers reported heavy smoke in the area. Fire crews located a vacant building at 1309-1311 13th St. and declared a working fire.
Falls firefighters set up defensive operations and were able to bring the blaze under control.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.