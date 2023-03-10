Niagara Falls firefighters put out a fire at a closed junkyard on Lockport Road Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to Myles Junkyard about 3 p.m. and located several trailers and other debris on fire on the south end of the junkyard and an adjacent property, closer to the railroad tracks. Firefighters used multiple handlines and the deck gun to extinguish the fire.
The junkyard has been closed for several months as the property was being cleaned up.
According to reports from the scene, the fire is believed to be arson and under investigation by fire investigators and Niagara Falls Police Detectives. Foot tracks and a gas can were located near the fire scene.
