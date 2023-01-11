Niagara Falls firefighters responded to a fire at a Lockport Road junkyard late Tuesday night.
A Town of Niagara police officer on patrol first spotted the fire about 10:45 p.m. at Myles & Myles, 5460 Lockport Road. Upon arrival, Niagara Falls fire officials said flames were visible just inside the perimeter gate near the main entrance.
Fire crews gained access to the yard, stretched multiple hose and were able to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire investigators and police detectives responded to the scene.
Falls firefighters fought several fires at the junkyard on Oct. 10 and 11. A man was taken into custody in connection with the fires and sent to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a mental evaluation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.