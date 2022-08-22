Two city DPW workers reported to Falls police Friday that they were almost hit by a reckless driver while performing road repair work on the 100 block of 68th Street.
The workers said about 11:20 a.m. Friday, a Nissan Rogue drove past multiple road cones and a large white and black road closed sign and sped through the site almost hitting both workers who said they were in the middle of the street at the time. Both workers said they were forced to jump out of the way of the speeding vehicle.
The workers said the vehicle pulled in to a nearby residence and a woman with green hair got out of the car. A worker said he yelled, “You almost hit me!” and the woman shouted back, “I don’t care, I live here.” A few minutes later, the woman got back into the vehicle and fled the area before police could arrive.
Police noted the city’s DPW director reported to the scene and the workers said they wished to press charges.
