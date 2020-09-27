Falls police were called to a store on the 2300 block of Pine Avenue about 9:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stolen car.
A 28-year-old city woman told police that she parked her ’17 Jeep Compass in the parking lot, went in the store for 10 minutes during which time the vehicle was stolen. She said it had been locked and she had both sets of keys.
Officers were able to watch surveillance footage of the lot and noted that the Jeep’s lights were on prior to a black SUV pull into the parking lot and a man getting out of the passenger seat, enter the Jeep and drive off.
Officers noted that the plate number on the black SUV came back as stolen out of Buffalo.
