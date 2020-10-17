Among several car break-in reports fielded by Falls police on Friday and Saturday, officers were called to two separate incidents in which suspects left behind tools and other items.
In the first incident, a resident on the 800 block of Ashland Avenue heard a noise about 5:20 a.m. and spotted someone in their boyfriend’s vehicle. The suspect ran off but when they checked the car they found a rear passenger-side window smashed, a rock on the ground nearby as well as a black case with multiple tools sitting on the hood of the car.
The tools were taken as evidence by police.
Officers also responded to the 600 block of Orchard Parkway on Saturday morning where a resident reported someone had smashed out the front passenger-side window of his truck and taken a GPS unit some time overnight.
The resident said he found a gray Carhartt hat sitting on the passenger seat that didn’t belong to him. Two screwdrivers were then found on the ground next to the car, as well as a red brick used to smash the window.
Officers said nearby security cameras may have captured the incident and were waiting to review footage.
Car break-ins were also reported Friday and Saturday on the 800 block of Chilton Avenue, the 1400 block of Wyoming Avenue, the 1900 block of Lockport Road and the 800 block of Lincoln Place.
