Falls police met up with a 33-year-old city man at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center who was attacked early Saturday morning.
The man said he was walking on West Market Street toward Pine Avenue when a man he didn’t know with a grey hoodie pulled tight around his face jumped out of an alleyway and hit him over the head with a beer bottle.
The victim said he initially fought back but was eventually knocked unconscious by blows from the beer bottle. Once he regained consciousness, he walked to Memorial for treatment.
Officers said the victim had a large amount of blood on his face and shirt. He also had a large cut over his right eye and several smaller cuts with what looked like glass in the lacerations.
Police also searched West Market Street for a crime scene but didn’t find anything.
