Bomb squad

A member of the Erie County Bomb Squad and its robot inspect a suspicious bag in the area of Spruce and Whirlpool streets Monday afternoon.

A suspicious backpack drew a heavy police presence to the area of Spruce and Whirlpool streets Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Niagara Falls Police were called to the area for a suspicious backpack in the roadway. A caller reported it was thrown from a vehicle and the bag was vibrating.

Officers arrived on location and it was in fact vibrating. A perimeter was set up and nearby Third Street and Cedar Avenue were closed to traffic. Around 1 p.m., ATF and the Erie County Bomb Squad arrived on scene.

A robot was used to inspect the bag using an X-ray device. Determining the bag not to be a threat, a bomb squad member opened the bag and emptied its contents which revealed an electric toothbrush that had apparently turned on in the bag.

