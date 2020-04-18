Just after 10 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at 118 56th St. with reports of an occupant trapped inside the home.
A Falls police officer was first on the scene and assisted a woman who was struggling to get to the porch from inside the home. The officer said he then began a search of the home and found black smoke billowing from underneath a closed bedroom door. At that point firefighters had arrived on the scene and the officer pointed out the bedroom door.
The officer did say he saw numerous oxygen tanks inside the home, which he described as cluttered, including a tank that was activated.
Niagara Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said that Battalion Chief Clifford Mayes was the first fire official to arrive on scene. At the time of his arrival, there were no visible flames so he made entry to try and rescue a woman inside. Once inside, he opened the bedroom door and that is when flames shot above his head and he backed out of the home.
Engine 8 and Truck 2 arrived and they were able to rescue the elderly female from the bedroom located in the front of the structure. The female was semi-conscious when she was pulled from the house and was transported to Erie County Medical Center by AMR personnel.
An elderly male was already outside the home, walking around when fire crews arrived and he was also transported to ECMC.
A dog was also rescued by firefighters.
Niagara Falls Fire Chief says the likely cause of the fire is smoking while using oxygen. The elderly female did sustain burns to her face. The fire originated in the bedroom.
