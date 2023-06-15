Charges are pending against the owner of Wheatfield smoke shop after the Niagara County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the business Tuesday afternoon.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that Drug Task Force members searched the Grass Monkey Smoke Shop, 3910 Niagara Falls Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.
Police seized U.S. currency, suspected flower marijuana, marijuana edibles, vapes and oils.
Charges against the owner are pending lab reports on the items seized, the sheriff’s office said.
