A Falls police officer and another driver escaped from a grinding crash with relatively minor injuries Wednesday morning.
The officer was responding with the lights and siren of his patrol vehicle activated to a call to “assist an officer” when the crash occurred at the intersection of 18th Street and Pierce Avenue. The accident destroyed a new Falls Police patrol vehicle and left a Toyota Camry a twisted hunk of metal.
Investigators said the officer was traveling westbound on Pierce Avenue when his vehicle struck the Toyota sedan, which was going south on 18th Street. The police patrol car hit the civilian vehicle in the middle of the driver’s side, driving it out of the intersection and spinning it slightly west onto Pierce Avenue.
The force of the crash caused airbags to deploy in both cars and both drivers were taken to area hospitals, where they were both treated and released.
The unidentified driver of the Toyota reportedly told crash investigators that he heard the siren and saw the flashing lights on the police patrol car, but “panicked” and tried to get through the intersection. Police have not said if the driver will face any vehicle and traffic charges for failing to yield to the patrol vehicle.
Crash Management Unit investigators are analyzing the cause of the accident.
