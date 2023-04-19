Niagara Falls police are looking for the male driver of a Buick LaCrosse that fled the scene after striking another vehicle and then a building on Pine Avenue Wednesday morning.
About 8:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to 19th Street and Pine Avenue for the motor vehicle crash. Witnesses reported that the driver of the Buick got into a Compassion Care van and left the scene.
The female driver of the other vehicle, a Pontiac Vibe, was taken to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police at the scene said a preliminary investigation indicates that the Buick was traveling south on 19th Street at a high rate of speed when it collided with the Pontiac Vibe, which was traveling west on Pine.
After colliding with the Pontiac, the Buick struck the building at 1825 Pine Ave. before crashing into a tree and coming to a rest.
Crews were assessing damage to the building Wednesday morning.
