The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on Campbell Boulevard in the Town of Pendleton.
About 4:40 p.m. Friday, dispatchers reported receiving calls on a car crash in front of the Wendelville Fire Co. hall at 7340 Campbell Blvd.
Arriving deputies found two heavily damaged vehicles. An investigation determined a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and strike a northbound vehicle.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver in the southbound vehicle was was flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight for non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the driver of the northbound vehicle is being withheld at this time, pending notification to the family.
An investigation will continue by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit.
