The driver of a vehicle that drove off the road and struck a tree on Lake Street in the Village of Wilson on March 25 is now facing several charges.
Two people were flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight following the one-car crash.
On Friday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that Henry M. Connor, 28, of Wilson, has been charged with DWI, second-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operation of a vehicle with a suspended registration, unsafe movement of a stopped vehicle, moving from a lane unsafely and reckless driving.
Connor was arraigned on the charges in Niagara County Centralized Arraignment Court and is set to appear in the Town of Wilson Court at a later date for further proceedings.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Lake Street about 10:35 p.m. Mrch 25 where they determined that the vehicle was traveling north on the street when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of the road.
Two people were extracted from the vehicle and were transported to ECMC by separate Mercy Flight helicopters.
The accident investigation was conducted by The Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.
