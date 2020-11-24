The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last year at 24th and Michigan Avenue plead guilty in the case on Tuesday, according to a release from the city of Niagara Falls.
Stephen Wruck, 33, of 72nd Street, plead to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, the release said. He was arrested shortly after the Nov. 27, 2019, crash which took the life of 63-year-old Joy Pazamickas.
According to police, Pazamickas was driving south on 24th Street about 6:40 p.m. when a KIA SUV being driven west on Michigan Avenue by Wruck ran a stop sign and hit her vehicle. She was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where she died of her injuries.
Police arrested Wruck after he left the accident scene on foot and called 911 in an attempt to falsely report his vehicle as stolen. Wruck was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, DWI, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and several other vehicle and traffic offenses.
Wruck was remanded Tuesday to the Niagara County Jail until his sentencing on Jan. 25.
