A 37-year-old Falls man is facing weapon and DWI charges after police noticed an SUV idling for several minutes in a supermarket parking lot on the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard early Friday morning.
An officer had pulled into the lot about 12:25 a.m. Friday to make a phone call and noticed the idling SUV near gas pumps in the lot. After several minutes the officer said he approached the vehicle to check things out and noticed a man passed out in the driver’s seat. The officer said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the SUV.
After several attempts, the officer said he awoke the man, identified as Brandon T. Gutzmore, 37, 1112 20th St., Apt. 1. The officer said Gutzmore began speaking incoherently at first and when the officer asked for identification, Gutzmore pulled out his wallet and tried to give him a $20 bill. The officer said he wanted an ID not cash but he said Gutzmore tried two more times to give him the money and then said he had change to pay him as well. Gutzmore then told the officer he was waiting for an order from a nearby fast food restaurant, but the officer noted the already purchased items were in the vehicle.
After telling the officer he had a knife in the vehicle, Gutzmore was asked to get out of the vehicle and wait at the rear while a search was conducted. In addition to the knife, the officer found a half empty bottle of Don Julio tequila and a loaded and chambered handgun in a bag in a center console. A plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, a digital scale and a bag containing green leafy matter were also later found in the SUV.
When told he was being placed in custody, officers said Gutzmore began running from the scene but tripped as he ran on to the curb at 72nd Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard and was taken into custody.
Gutzmore was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, DWI and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. he also agreed to have blood drawn to determine his blood alcohol content.
