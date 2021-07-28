First responders were called to the scene of a one-car accident at the corner of Saunders Settlement and Comstock roads in the Town of Cambria at 6 p.m. on Wednesday where a utility pole was knocked over and arcing electrical wires started a fire in a farmer's field.
Deputies responding to the scene found a 2014 Ford resting on its roof in the farmer's field southeast of the intersection.
The vehicle's operator, David M. Acito, 32, of Medina, had climbed out of the vehicle and was uninjured. Investigation at the scene revealed that the Ford was east on Saunders when it exited the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing the damaged power lines to come down and start the fire.
The fire was brought under control and was extinguished by members of the Cambria Volunteer Fire Co. and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire Department. Acito failed subsequent field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several other vehicle and traffic law violations.
Acito was remanded to the Niagara County Jail where he will be arraigned on the charges Thursday.
