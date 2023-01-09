A DoorDash driver picking up food at a City Market restaurant reported his vehicle stolen about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Falls police said the driver said they had an order pickup at McDonald’s and ran inside to grab the food. Fifteen minutes later, he left with his order to find his ’15 Chevy Cruz gone from the parking lot.
The driver admitted that they had left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition.
Restaurant staff said surveillance video of the incident would be available Monday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.