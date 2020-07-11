A 50-year-old Falls woman was arrested after an employee at a Portage Road Dollar Tree store said the woman assaulted when confronted about stealing items.
The employee told police that they saw the woman concealing shampoo and other items in a shopping cart about 8 p.m. Friday and approached her as she tried to leave the store without paying for the items. The employee said the woman, identified by police as Latonya D. Scott, began shoving and punching her in the face. At one point, the staffer said Scott threw a shampoo bottle at her. Police said the employee had a visible black eye but she refused medical attention.
Staff at the store said after collecting all the items Scott had tried to take, it added up to more than $100 in merchandise.
A woman shopping in the store told officers she had cell phone footage of the confrontation.
Scott, 50, 0f 632 Ninth St., was stopped by officers walking away from the store and charged with third-degree assault and petit larceny.
