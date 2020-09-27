Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Town of Lockport home on Sept. 15 where a resident reported finding a pit bull chained to a cinder block thrown in the Erie Canal just west of Day Road Bridge.
The man said he found the white pit bull on the south bank of the canal just west of the bridge about 9 a.m. He said the dog’s choke chain and leash had been tied to a cinder block which was thrown in the water. The man said he freed the dog and brought it to a veterinarian to be checked out and look for a microchip.
The resident said he saw a man with the pit bull prior to finding it tied up but he said the man hurriedly left the area in a gray/brown four-door sedan.
Deputies searched around the Day Road Bridge area for security cameras but didn’t locate any.
The dog was turned over to the Town of Lockport dog control officer.
