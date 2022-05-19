Niagara County fire investigators are looking into the cause of a Wednesday night fire at a home on Glengrove Drive in the Town of Porter.
The fire was reported about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday and responding sheriff's deputies said an attached garage was fully involved in fire with the flames spreading to the residence.
The occupants were able to evacuate the home and the fire was subsequently extinguished by responding fire companies. No injuries were reported but one dog did die in the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.
