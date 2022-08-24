The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a 19-year-old on an off-road vehicle and a tree-trimming truck on Youngstown-Lockport Road in Wilson Tuesday night.
The accident was reported about 9:30 p.m. and involved a 1999 Ford F-800 truck with attached aerial boom, towing a tree chipper. While the truck was heading west on Youngstown-Lockport Road near Andrews Road, a collision occurred with an off road-style dirt bike being operated in the road. Following the collision, the truck left the road, overturned and came to rest in a ditch. The dirt bike also left the road and came to a rest in the ditch.
A 19-year-old man operating the dirt bike was killed in the collision and died at the scene.
The 30-year-old driver of the truck was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.
Investigation of the crash by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.