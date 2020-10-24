Falls police are looking for a suspect who fled from them after driving his dirt bike into a mini-van in the 2800 block alley between 28th and 29th streets Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. as Falls Police patrol officers were attempting to stop the rider of the unregistered dirt bike. A minivan, traveling east on Pine Avenue, attempted to make a right turn into the alley between 28th and 29th streets and the dirt bike drove into it.
The dirt bike driver ran from the scene and has not been taken into custody.
The driver of the minivan did not complain of any injuries.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing and is being lead by the Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit.
