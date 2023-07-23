TOWN OF LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy was treated for a broken arm following an incident late Sunday morning in the Town of Lockport.
About 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the deputy and a New York State Police trooper responded to a store on S. Transit Road for a report of a suspicious person. A man fitting the description of the suspicious person was spotted walking on S. Transit Road and identified as David D. Jones, 43, of the City of Lockport.
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the deputy said he recognized Jones from a previous incident at a store on Lincoln Avenue in the city. The deputy said Jones would not identify himself and the deputy and the trooper tried to take him into custody, Jones fought with them.
During the struggle, the deputy’s arm was broken. The deputy and trooper were then able to take Jones into custody.
Jones was transported to the Niagara County Jail to be identified. He was then charged with second-degree assault for the injury to the deputy, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
The injured deputy was taken by South Lockport Fire Company ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
