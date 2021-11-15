A Niagara County Court jury deliberated for just over 6 1/2 hours on Monday, but did not appear to be close to returning a verdict in the murder case against Joseph Belstadt.
The jury of six men and six women listened to an almost one-hour charge on the law from acting Niagara County Court Judge Michael Mohun, before leaving a Niagara Falls courtroom to begin debating the 28-year-old cold case slaying of Mandy Steingasser.
Over the course of three weeks, jurors heard from from a combined 45 witnesses and were presented with hundreds of exhibits. Not quite 3 hours into their deliberations, the jury sent a note to Mohun asking for maps, marked into evidence, more than a dozen photos from Steingasser's autopsy and copies of a pair of statements that Belstadt gave to North Tonawanda police to be supplied to them for review.
By late afternoon they had asked for a read-back of the testimony of Gerard "Jerry" Miller, described as Belstadt's best friend at the time of Steingasser's disappearance and murder. Miller had testified that he and three friends had watched, late on the night of Sept. 18, 1993, as Belstadt was ticketed by a City of Tonawanda Police officer for a pair of traffic violations.
After the traffic stop, Belstadt and Miller went to the City of Tonawanda Police headquarters to protest the ticket. After leaving there, Miller testified that he and Belstadt drove to a nearby parking lot to decide what to do with the rest of their night.
When Miller suggested Belstadt join him and his friends on a trip to Canada, Belstadt declined.
“He was too upset and was going to drive around,” Miller testified.
After going to Canada, Miller testified that he and the others in his car returned to North Tonawanda and drove over to the home where Belstadt lived with his grandmother, looking for his friend. Miller said Belstadt's car wasn’t there.
Sometime later, Miller said he again drove over to Belstadt’s grandmother’s house and his mother’s house, looking for him. Miller said Belstadt’s car was not at either location.
Miller also testified that a day or two later, Belstadt showed up at his home and asked him to tell police that he had gone to Canada on the night of Steingasser's disappearance.
“He said he was with a girl and she was missing now and could I say he was in Canada,” Miller said.
Miller told NT police that Belstadt had gone to Canada, but three days later admitted to investigators that he had lied to them.
Some jurors were observed scribbling notes as Miller's testimony was re-read.
One thing jurors did not learn in the re-reading of Miller's testimony was that he had worn "a wire” for more than a month, from October to November 1993, to record his conversations with Belstadt. North Tonawanda police had asked Miller to wear the recording device after his friend walked out of a polygraph test and invoked his right to counsel.
Mohun ruled earlier in teh case that Miller had been improperly used as a “police agent” and could not be questioned about his covert recordings.
Steingasser, 17, was last seen alive getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993. Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover’s lane.
Once there, prosecutors have contended that Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.
Steingasser’s remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park. Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser’s murder in April 2018.
He faces a single count of second-degree murder. If Belstadt is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison.
