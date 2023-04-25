LOCKPORT — Niagara Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D’Angelo stood in a Niagara County courtroom Tuesday afternoon and repeated one word eight times.
"How do you plead to sexual abuse in the first degree?" State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens asked.
"Guilty," D'Angelo replied.
"How do you plead to criminal sex act in the third degree," Givens asked.
"Guilty," D'Angelo said.
"Rape in the third degree," the justice inquired.
"Guilty," D'Angelo said again.
In total, D'Angelo pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D violent felony, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, a Class E felony and two counts of third-degree rape, also a Class E felony as part of a plea deal with special prosecutors. The charges represent all of the counts of a superseding indictment, unsealed just before the plea deal was announced.
The plea ends two and a half years of legal maneuvering following a November 2020 indictment that accused D'Angelo, 30, of multiple rapes and sex crimes and with engaging in a commercial sex act with a juvenile. It was a case in which D'Angelo repeatedly asserted his innocence and even suggested that one of his accusers could face criminal charges for filing a false report and perjury.
Givens said that in lieu of D'Angelo's lack of prior criminal complaints, she would sentence him to 6 months in jail and 10 years of sex offender probation.
In fact, D'Angelo has a previous sex offense conviction from when he was a student at Niagara Falls High School. However, he was given youthful offender status in that case and the record of the proceedings was sealed.
He also served a term of probation for that conviction.
D'Angelo could have faced seven years in prison as a result of his guilty pleas, but the desire of prosecutors to impose the strict and lengthy sex offender probation term reduced his time behind bars. Under state law, the maximum possible sentence in conjunction with sex offender probation is six months.
Sex offender probation involves greater restrictions than are normally used for probationers. Someone subject to sex offender probation can face limits on the ability to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 including a relative, limits on places they can visit, where they can be employed, use of the internet, as well as electronic monitoring and a requirement for intensive sex offender counseling.
D'Angelo, who waived his right to appeal his conviction, must also register as a sex offender and will surrender his license to practice law. He will also lose his right to vote.
"Our office, with the consent of the victims, agreed to the plea to ensure that the defendant was convicted of felony sex crimes and will serve jail time, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, whose office acted as a special prosecutor in the case, said. "As a registered sex offender, the defendant will have to abide by strict conditions imposed by the probation department or he will be re-sentenced to imprisonment."
Givens told D'Angelo that if he violates the terms of his sex offender probation, she will re-sentence him to up to 44 years in prison.
All three of D'Angelo's victims attended the plea hearing. Givens issued expanded orders of protection for them barring D'Angelo from having any communication or contact with them.
The plea came as D'Angelo faced the start of jury selection for a trial in the case on May 8.
The case was repeatedly stalled by protocols put in place by the courts during the Covid pandemic and a lengthy delay in scheduling when Givens, a Buffalo-based State Supreme Court justice, was assigned to the matter after the original presiding justice retired.
In the original indictment, D'Angelo faced one count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act in connection with a woman identified as “Victim 1.” Those crimes were alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.
The indictment further charged D’Angelo with one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as “Victim 2.”
And he was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connection with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as “Victim 3”. Prosecutors have said “Victim 3” was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D’Angelo for a "commercial sexual encounter" and had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.
Retired State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., who originally presided over the case, in December 2021, dismissed a charge of unlawful imprisonment against D’Angelo but rejected a motion from his defense asking that all the counts in the indictment against him be dismissed.
D’Angelo will remain free on his own recognizance until he is formally sentenced in July. His passport has been surrendered and he is subject to travel restrictions.
