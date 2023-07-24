Niagara Falls police were called to Walmart, 1540 Military Road, on Friday night after a credit card scamming device was found on a cash register.
Officers spoke with a Walmart representative who said credit card scamming devices have been found at stores locally and he goes to each store and checks all credit card machines to make sure they haven’t been tampered with.
On Friday night he was checking the Falls store when he found a device. He said he was checking cash register six and was able to pull off an identical credit card device that was covering the actual credit card machine.
The incident was caught on store surveillance cameras, showing two men placing the device over the credit card machine about 8 p.m. Friday. It was in place till 9:45 p.m. when it was discovered.
Officers were told Walmart employees would go through the computer system and determine how many shoppers had used a card at the register after the device was placed.
