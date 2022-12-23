A North Tonawanda man convicted of wire fraud in connection with the pursuit of COVID-19 small business aid was sentenced to 28 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Michael Kornaker, 52, fraudulently applied for a $60,500 Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration, by using the name and personal information of another person in the summer of 2020, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A.C. Penrose said. Kornaker was convicted of wire fraud and violation of supervised release from federal prison following a prior fraud conviction. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.
Lord’s Day dinner serving on Sunday
Lord’s Day Dinner will be served from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the VFW’s LaSalle Griffin Post 917 hall, 2435 Seneca Ave.
A sit-down meal will be served to those who wouldn’t have Christmas dinner otherwise.
The dinner is organized and prepared by Yvonne and Matt Davis. Anyone who’s interested in volunteering is asked to call 716-284-6973. Donated toys are sought on behalf of child diners as well.
