County corrections officer charged with DWI
A 30-year-old Niagara County corrections officer was arrested Tuesday following a one-car crash on Lower Mountain Road in Cambria.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that Daniel Stevens, 30, of Niagara Falls, was charged about 8 p.m. following a report of a reckless drier. Deputies said Stevens struck a mailbox on Lower Mountain Road prior to being stopped.
The Sheriff’s Office said Stevens, who was hired in 2017, was off duty at the time of the incident. He’s scheduled to appear in the Town of Cambria Court on Oct. 5.
Stevens has been suspended pending a departmental investigation and hearing.
