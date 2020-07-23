Falls police are hunting for a suspect in connection with a burglary at a tavern in the 300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.
A witness told officers that she saw a male suspect “loading an electronic dart board into a grey SUV” in front of the tavern at around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. The witness said the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and had driven away in the SUV going west on Royal Avenue and then west on Falls Street.
The witness told police she lost sight of the van in the 1700 block of Falls Street. But that was when police got a call from another witness, who reported a male suspect had parked a silver SUV in a vacant garage in the 300 block of Portage Road.
The second witness told police the suspect appeared to be “attempting to open ... a safe.”
When police arrived on the scene, they found a damaged electronic dart board and a stolen grey Chevrolet Trax.
Officers returned to the tavern, where they found the glass front door shattered and a brick lying inside on the floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.